Interior Ministry directs CSs, IGPs for taking extra security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Interior has directed all the chief secretaries (CSs), inspectors general of police (IGPs), provincial governments, heads of intelligence agencies and law enforcing agencies for taking extra security measures in view of the recent terrorist attacks carried out by miscreants at Panjgur and Naushki in Balochistan.

"It is once again requested that the highest level of preparedness and extra vigilance may kindly be ensured by all provincial governments, intelligences and law enforcement agencies to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-state elements," said a letter sent to all the quarters concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the alertness and bravery of the Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel was instrumental in successfully repelling the two attacks carried out on Wednesday by the miscreants, who suffered heavy losses, it was further said in the letter.

The bravery shown by them had been lauded by the nation with the Prime Minister leading the way, it added.