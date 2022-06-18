Interior Ministry directs FIA to hold crackdown against forgers for issuing fake tinted glasses permits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Interior Ministry has directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch crackdown against individuals who were fraudulently issuing fake permits to the public for using tinted glasses in vehicles in name of the Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Interior Ministry has directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch crackdown against individuals who were fraudulently issuing fake permits to the public for using tinted glasses in vehicles in name of the Ministry.

"Stern action should be taken against the forgers who cheated the public for the fake permits in the name of Ministry," said a letter written to the FIA by the Interior Ministry.

The forgers were receiving hefty amount from the public for the tinted glasses permits, it was further added.

The decision to start crackdown against the forgers was taken on the complaint of Additional Secretary Home Department Punjab.