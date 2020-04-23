UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Directs Repatriation Of Stranded Tablighis, Zaireen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Interior Ministry has directed all Chief Secretaries and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure immediate repatriation of all the stranded Tablighis and Zaireen before the start of fasting month of Ramazan.

The Tablighis and Zaireen should be repatriated in line with the existing standard operating procedure (SOPs), notified by the health authorities and districts administration in the wake of coronavirus, the ministry said in a notification.

The notification also said that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against all those who failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

The interior ministry issued these directives in line with the recommendations of the Functional Committee for the Affectees of Coronvirus. The committee meeting chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, had advised the ministry to facilitate respectable return of the stranded Tablighis and Zaireen to their homes.

