Interior Ministry Establishes Control Room For General Elections 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister of Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Tuesday visited the control room established in the Ministry of Interior for monitoring of security arrangements and law and order situation during the general election 2024.
The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed Shahid Ashraf Tarar as the Chairman of the Committee for the Security and Administrative Affairs of General Elections 2024.
The coordinator National Action Plan briefed the minister in detail about the functioning of the control room on behalf of the Secretary of Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, who was also present in the meeting.
The minister appreciated the efforts of the officials of the interior ministry while expressing satisfaction with the functioning of the control room and said that the security and law and order situation will be monitored during the elections in the country through the control room.
He said that it is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, according to the constitution, to conduct transparent elections in the country and the caretaker government will provide full support to the Election Commission in this regard.
Shahid Ashraf Tarar assured to take all possible measures for the maintenance of the security and law and order situation in the country during the general elections of 2024 and the establishment of a control room is also a link of the same chain.
He said that the law and order situation should be monitored all the time direct contact should be maintained with all stakeholders and action should be taken in case of any emergency.
The minister further said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, all the provinces will also be visited to review the overall security situation and to finalize the arrangements in this regard.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO gives cash prizes to policemen in Dera1 minute ago
-
Butcher of Gujarat again exposed India's claim of democracy11 minutes ago
-
DEOs asked to implement teaching of regional languages in govt schools11 minutes ago
-
49 foreign journalists issued visas for Feb 8 elections coverage so far: Solangi21 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 190 kg drugs in six operations21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ethiopia envoy meets Palestinian, Qatari counterparts21 minutes ago
-
Butcher of Gujrat again exposed India's claim of democracy32 minutes ago
-
Efforts to be made to regularize slums: Alwari32 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia claims 12 more lives in Punjab during 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
Modern agri technology, effective decision making vital to cope with climate change challenge: Presi ..51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges developed nations to fulfill commitments, aid Global South in achieving SDGs51 minutes ago
-
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK2 hours ago