Interior Ministry extends closure of borders for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Interior Ministry on Monday announced to extend closures of all borders of the country for further two weeks in order to control the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"As per the decision of National Coordination Committee (NCC) the interior ministry had decided to extend closure of all borders of the country for further two weeks", said a notification issued by the ministry.

The decision has been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it further added.