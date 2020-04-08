UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Extends Foreigners' Visas Till April 30

Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

Interior Ministry extends foreigners' visas till April 30

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced to extend all types of visa for foreign nationals, staying in Pakistan, till April 30 to facilitate them in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced to extend all types of visa for foreign nationals, staying in Pakistan, till April 30 to facilitate them in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The competent authority has been pleased to approve that validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals who are currently in Pakistan, that have expired since March 15, 2020 and are due to expire by April, 30 shall be deemed to be valid till April, 30", the notification issued by the interior ministry said.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the foreign nationals and the information in this regard will also be available at NADRA website.

"We hope all the people concerned will not face any inconvenience" the notification said.

