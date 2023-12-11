Interior Ministry files appeal against SC verdict about army courts

The Interior Ministry on Monday filed an intra-court appeal to the Supreme Court (SC) against termination of civilians’ trial in army courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Interior Ministry on Monday filed an intra-court appeal to the Supreme Court (SC) against termination of civilians’ trial in army courts.

The ministry, in the petition, raised many questions such as whether the case should have been heard by a high court firstly under Article 199 of the Constitution, and whether the foreigners and terrorists also came under the definition of civilians.

The apex court itself had stated several times that the use of Article 184/3 should be avoided if there were other forums for the matter, it added.