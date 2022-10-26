(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that FIA Director Athar Waheed, Deputy Director-General IB Shahid Hamid and ISI Lt Col Saad Ahmed are part of the probe team.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2022) The Ministry of Interior formed an investigation team to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, the sources said on Wednesday.

The ministry has also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, the investigation team would immediately fly to Kenya and submit its report to the ministry.

The foreign ministry and the officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya would assist the team.

TV anchor and renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was shot and killed by the Kenyan police in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi from Kenya’s Magadi town.

In a post, the Kenyan police admitted that Arshad Sharif was shot in the head in a mistaken identity case.

Arshad Sharif's body was brought to Islamabad in the early hours of Wednesday. Members of his family received his body at the Islamabad airport.

The family announced that his funeral prayers would be offered at the Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabadbad at 2pm on Thursday.

Later, he would be laid to rest at the H-11 cemetery in the Federal capital.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Arshad Sharif's murder was a targetted murder. Addressing a lawyer’s convention in Peshawar on Tuesday, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that slain journalist Arshad Sharif was targeted killed.

“No matter what others say, I know that Arshad Sharif became a victim of target killing,” said Imran Khan, adding that he had received information that Sharif would be killed so that truth could be silenced.

”

The former premier also claimed that Sharif was receiving threats from unknown numbers.

“I told him to leave the country, but he did not listen,” said Khan, pointing out that he considered Sharif the most respected figure in journalism.

Ok other hand, Pakistan Army asked the government to conduct a high-level probe into the tragic killing of the journalist.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said, “We have requested the government to hold a high-level investigation so that all these speculations can be put to rest.”

“All the aspects of this terrible incident need to be looked into.”

To a question regarding the accusations being hurled at the institutions' alleged involvement in Sharif’s killing in Kenya, the DG ISPR said: “It is very unfortunate that people engage in allegations without any evidence to back them up … and I think an exhaustive investigation should be carried out to deal with these things”.

Earlier, the Kenyan police said Sharif was killed when police, tracking down a jacked car, opened indiscriminate fire on the journalist's automobile mistaking it for a stolen vehicle.

A Kenyan police report said that they suspected the car had a minor hostage as it sped through a manned barricade without stopping.