Interior Ministry issues transfer, posting orders of 12 NADRA officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Interior on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 officers of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Interior Division, NADRA, with approval of the competent authority, Director General Operations HQ NADRA Col ( r ) Tahir Maqsood Khan has been posted as Chief of Staff (COS) HQ NADRA, Islamabad.

DG Succession Certificate HQ NADRA Brig ( r ) Talat Qayyum has been posted as DG RHO, Islamabad, while Chief of Staff HQ, Brig ( r ) Khalid Latif Khan posted as DG RHO Karachi.

Acting DG RHO Sukkur Maj. ( r ) Imran Ali Khan has been posted as Acting DG RHO Multan and DG Legal HQ NADRA Col.

( r ) Sohail Mahmood as DG RHO Sukkur.

DG RHO Multan Lt. Col ( r ) Shams Bin Niaz has been posted as DG Succession Certificate HQ, DG Admin and HR-NTL HQ Lt Col. Muhammad Anees Khan posted as DG CRMS HQ.

DG (HR Pool) HQ Lt Col. ( r ) Muhammad Talha Saeed has been posted as DG Alien Registration HQ, DG RHO Islamabad Zulfiqar Ahmed posted as DG HR Pool NADRA HQ. DG CRMS HQ Lt Col. ( r ) Sheikh Muhammad Jafer Iqbal has been posted as DG HR Pool HQ NADRA, Islamabad.

Acting DG RHO Karachi Muhammad Faheem Khan has been posted as Acting DG Operations HQ NADRA, Islamabad and Director Projects HQ Ms. Naz Shoeb posted Director Public Engagement Department HQ NADRA, Islamabad.