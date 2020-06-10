UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Ministry Moved For Placing US Blogger Cynthia On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cynthia on ECL

US blogger Cynthia D. Rithie shared copy of the letter, saying that she doesn’t need to be worried about her “extension” if letter moved to Interior Ministry for placement of her name on ECL  is true.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) US blogger Cynthia D. Richtie has said that she does not need to be worried about “extension” to stay in Pakistan, indicating that a letter was moved to Interior Ministry by PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik for placement of her name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Taking to Twitter, Ritchie shared a confidential letter moved to the ministry of Interior, with a subject title: “ Placing of Foreigner Ms. Cynthia Dawn. Ritchie on Exit Control List (ECL).

She also wrote: “Confidential"...If true, I don't have to worry about filing for extension, now,”.

Previously, she accused Rehman Malik of Rape at his official residence at Minister Enclave back in 2011 when the incident of Osama Bin Laden took place in Abbotabad.

She said that she was molested by former Prime Minister Gillani and Federal Minister for Health Shahabuddin while Gillani was staying at President House.

However, Abdur Rehman Malik and Gillani both denied her charges and said that they had nothing to with the allegations leveled against them by the US blogger. They questioned her presence in Pakistan, visa and purpose of visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Interior Ministry Exit Control List Osama Bin Laden Rehman Malik Interior Minister Twitter Visit Abdur Rehman Visa Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

26 minutes ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

26 minutes ago

Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking ..

30 minutes ago

ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

1 hour ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.