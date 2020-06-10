Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cynthia on ECL

(@fidahassanain)

US blogger Cynthia D. Rithie shared copy of the letter, saying that she doesn’t need to be worried about her “extension” if letter moved to Interior Ministry for placement of her name on ECL is true.

Taking to Twitter, Ritchie shared a confidential letter moved to the ministry of Interior, with a subject title: “ Placing of Foreigner Ms. Cynthia Dawn. Ritchie on Exit Control List (ECL).

She also wrote: “Confidential"...If true, I don't have to worry about filing for extension, now,”.

Previously, she accused Rehman Malik of Rape at his official residence at Minister Enclave back in 2011 when the incident of Osama Bin Laden took place in Abbotabad.

She said that she was molested by former Prime Minister Gillani and Federal Minister for Health Shahabuddin while Gillani was staying at President House.

However, Abdur Rehman Malik and Gillani both denied her charges and said that they had nothing to with the allegations leveled against them by the US blogger. They questioned her presence in Pakistan, visa and purpose of visit.