Interior ministry notifies 4 public holidays for Eid ul Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal government has announced four public holidays from May 2 to 5 on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government has announced four public holidays from May 2 to 5 on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

According to the notification of interior ministry here Saturday," May 2 to 5 (Monday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid ul Fitr".