Interior Ministry Notifies 4 Public Holidays For Eid Ul Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM
The Federal government has announced four public holidays from May 2 to 5 on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government has announced four public holidays from May 2 to 5 on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
According to the notification of interior ministry here Saturday," May 2 to 5 (Monday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid ul Fitr".