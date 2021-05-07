Interior ministry notifies 90-day remission for elderly inmates on Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The interior ministry has notified a 90-day remission for the elderly inmates in nationwide jails on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification was issued after approval of the remission from President Arif Alvi. As per notification, the 90-day remission would be given to inmates wanted in separate cases, however, it would not be applicable to inmates wanted in heinous crimes and corruption cases.

The concession in prison term would be applicable to male prisoners aging beyond 65 years old and woman prisoners above 60-year-old.

Special remission for 90 days would be also applicable to juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one third of their substantive sentence except those in culpable homicide, terrorist acts, anti-state activities and other heinous crimes.

The prisoners convicted in cases of financial embezzlement and causing loss to national exchequer would not be entitled to remission.

The interior ministry has issued directives to all provincial home departments for implementation of the remission order.