UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Ministry Notifies 90-day Remission For Elderly Inmates On Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Interior ministry notifies 90-day remission for elderly inmates on Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The interior ministry has notified a 90-day remission for the elderly inmates in nationwide jails on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification was issued after approval of the remission from President Arif Alvi. As per notification, the 90-day remission would be given to inmates wanted in separate cases, however, it would not be applicable to inmates wanted in heinous crimes and corruption cases.

The concession in prison term would be applicable to male prisoners aging beyond 65 years old and woman prisoners above 60-year-old.

Special remission for 90 days would be also applicable to juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one third of their substantive sentence except those in culpable homicide, terrorist acts, anti-state activities and other heinous crimes.

The prisoners convicted in cases of financial embezzlement and causing loss to national exchequer would not be entitled to remission.

The interior ministry has issued directives to all provincial home departments for implementation of the remission order.

Related Topics

Terrorist Corruption Interior Ministry Male Women All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

3 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

3 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

3 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

3 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.