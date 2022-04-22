Interior ministry notifies amendments in Exit Control Rules

The Interior Ministry on Friday notified amendments in the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules, 2010 after approval of the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Interior Ministry on Friday notified amendments in the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules, 2010 after approval of the federal government.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 of the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981(XLVI of 1981), the Federal Government is pleased to direct that the amendments shall be made in the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules, 2010," said a notification issued here.

New clause shall be added, namely:- "(h) cases relating Ponzi schemes or cheating public at large involving hundreds of affectees: Provided that except for clause (c), (f), (g) and (h), the order passed under sub-section (1) of the section 2 of the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981 shall lapse on the expiry of one hundred and twenty days: Provided further that upon the request of the referring agency for extension of such period, the Federal Government shall provide an opportunity of hearing to the parties and upon satisfaction may such period for another term of ninety days.

".

After rule 4, new rule 4A has also been added, namely:-"4A. Decision on review.- The representation made under section 3 of the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981 shall be decided within thirty days.".