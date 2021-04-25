UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Notifies Army Deployment For Covid SOPs' Implementation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Interior on Sunday issued notifications allowing the provinces and Federal territories to seek the help of the army to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also confirmed it and said that Pakistan Army, at a critical time, had been given responsibility to assist the civil administration to get implemented the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

To this effect, notifications have been issued under which Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir can sought services of military troops as per their needs for implementation of SOPs in the wake of increasing Covid cases in the country.

He said Sindh has so far not been included in this scheme.

The Interior Minister said that the decision to seek services of the Army regarding implementation on SOPs was taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee held on Friday last with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. He said Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation during critical times, including catastrophes, floods, and earthquakes.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said around 350,000 or more Covid cases are being reported in India on daily basis, making the cremation centers and graveyards equally busy.

Pakistan Army, he said, has been assigned the task to get SOPs implemented to contain spread of the contagion.

