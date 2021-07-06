Interior ministry notifies entry protocols for Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Interior on Tuesday notified testing and entry protocols to facilitate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to suspension of flight operation from Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia.

"A large number of Pakistanis who planned to travel to KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] via Kabul [Afghanistan] have become stranded," an Interior Ministry notification issued here said.

It said that due to COVID-19 surge in Afghanistan, Western border for all inbound and outbound pedestrians movement had been ceased from June 17, with only exception of the stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan and stranded Afghanis in Pakistan besides extreme medical emergency cases from Afghanistan.

As per the notification, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) would be performed on arrival of passengers, while positive cases would be quarantined for 10 days, and only travelers confirmed with negative covid results would be allowed to proceed to their home districts.

Similarly, a10-day quarantine would be mandatory under respective provincial and district administration for non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated persons.Whereas, the passengers would be vaccinated by provincial health staff at the end of quarantine period.

A reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test would be performed on 8th day of quarantine.

"Provincial administration to ensure transportation of pedestrians from Torkham and Chaman border terminals to respective quarantine centre."Only critical medical emergency cases from Afghanistan were allowed after undergoing necessary testing protocols, read the notification.