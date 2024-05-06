Open Menu

Interior Ministry Ordered To Execute Process For House Arrest Of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 04:39 PM

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

The court has passed the order on a plea moved by Qaisar Elahi, the spouse of the PTI leader, keeping in view his age and health issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry to swiftly execute the process to place former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi under house arrest within a period of 15 days.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir passed the order on a plea moved by Qaisra Elahi, the wife of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi.

The court mentioned the age advantage of the PTI leader and his health issues in its order. The court also directed the authorities to provide appropriate medical attention and facilities to him during his house arrest.

The decision comes after the court had previously reserved its decision on May 2 concerning a petition challenging Parvez Elahi's relocation from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to Lahore.

In March, Elahi suffered a bone fracture due to a fall in the jail washroom.

As a result, the PTI Punjab chapter president had been admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail on multiple occasions due to deteriorating health.

Parvez Elahi has faced multiple arrests since June of the previous year in various cases, the most recent one dating back to September, which alleges illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Interior Ministry Punjab Jail Wife Rawalpindi March May June September Islamabad High Court From Court Punjab Assembly

