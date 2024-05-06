- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Interior Ministry Ordered To Execute Process For House Arrest Of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 04:39 PM
The court has passed the order on a plea moved by Qaisar Elahi, the spouse of the PTI leader, keeping in view his age and health issues.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry to swiftly execute the process to place former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi under house arrest within a period of 15 days.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir passed the order on a plea moved by Qaisra Elahi, the wife of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi.
The court mentioned the age advantage of the PTI leader and his health issues in its order. The court also directed the authorities to provide appropriate medical attention and facilities to him during his house arrest.
The decision comes after the court had previously reserved its decision on May 2 concerning a petition challenging Parvez Elahi's relocation from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to Lahore.
In March, Elahi suffered a bone fracture due to a fall in the jail washroom.
As a result, the PTI Punjab chapter president had been admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail on multiple occasions due to deteriorating health.
Parvez Elahi has faced multiple arrests since June of the previous year in various cases, the most recent one dating back to September, which alleges illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.
Recent Stories
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPL seeks power supplier license to supply 4.53 MW to ITPL, IFPL53 seconds ago
-
Minister stresses collective efforts to uplift underprivileged class11 minutes ago
-
Work of street lights installation on roads underway:41 minutes ago
-
Child protection training of merge districts' staff completed51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, Chairman BISE Sukkur visit exams centers, reviewed arrangements51 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold Int’l moot on Ijtihad Bil-Maqasid1 hour ago
-
Pb govt to start multiple civic service projects: Rana Ghous1 hour ago
-
Climate Change: Green Urban, a solution to Pakistan's woes1 hour ago
-
Anti-encroachments operation continues1 hour ago
-
Climate-induced challenges mount for Islotees1 hour ago
-
President due in Quetta today on maiden official visit1 hour ago
-
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats1 hour ago