Interior Ministry Recommends To Put MNA Karim's Name In ECL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Member National Assembly Jam Abdul Karim and all other accused/ co-accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case are recommended to put in Exit Control List(ECL).

"Names of all accused/co-accused including MNA Jam Abdul Karim in Nazim Jokhio murder case, FIR#457/2021 at PS Memon Goth, Malir Karachi have been recommended for placement on ECL," said a press release.

Meeting of the ECL committee of the Cabinet was held here Saturday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Mr. Farogh Nasim and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has further directed DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue "Red Warrant" through Interpol to make his (MNA) arrest from Dubai.

