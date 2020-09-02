Interior Ministry Rejects Cynthia Ritchie's Visa Extension Application
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday rejected the visa extension application of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie and asked to leave the country within 15 days.
According to a spokesman of the ministry, the visa extension application of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie had been rejected and instructions had also been issued to her for leaving the country within fifteen days.