(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday rejected the visa extension application of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie and asked to leave the country within 15 days.

According to a spokesman of the ministry, the visa extension application of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie had been rejected and instructions had also been issued to her for leaving the country within fifteen days.