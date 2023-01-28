Interior Ministry rejects news about increase in Machine Readable Passports' fee

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior on Saturday strongly rejected reports circulating on social media about the increase in fees of Machine Readable Passports (MRPs), terming them "baseless.

" "There is no increase of any kind in the fee of Machine Readable Passports," the spokesman clarified.

He further said the Federal government had approved the issuance of e-passports, but "The E-passport facility has not been launched yet."The Department of Immigration and Passports had recently fixed the ordinary fee for e-passports, which would be applicable for "e-passports only" while the rest fees to remain the same-old, he said.