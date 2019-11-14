UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Released Memorandum For One-time Permission To Nawaz To Travel Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time permission to Nawaz to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Interior Ministry late Wednesday night released a memorandum for one time permission to former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The memorandum reads: "The Federal Government has decided to allow one time permission to Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif S/o Mian Muhammad Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for a period of 04 weeks from the date of departure (during his bail period), subject to furnishing indemnity bond to the tune of a. 08 million UK Pounds or equivalent rupees, b.

25 million US Dollars or equivalent rupees, c. Rs 1.5 billion to be submitted by Mian Nawaz Sharif or Mian Shahbaz Sharif in favour and to the satisfaction of Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior."The ministry requested all the concerned to take immediate action in the matter in light of the memorandum, and forwarded its copy to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and its subordinate wing, which deals with passport and immigration.

Copies of the memorandum were also sent to the home secretaries of all provinces.

