Interior Ministry Reviews Law And Order Ahead Of PTI Long March

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Interior Ministry reviews law and order ahead of PTI long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Ministry of Interior on Friday reviewed law and order ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march in Rawalpindi.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chaired a meeting held to review law and order, which was attended among others by the Minister of State for Interior Affairs Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, IG Islamabad police, Commissioner Islamabad and representatives of the security agencies.

The IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazam Jah and Chief Secretary attended the meeting online while officials from Punjab Home Department and Acting IGP were also present.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation ahead of PTI's long march in Rawalpindi, scheduled to take place on November 26 (Saturday).

Rana Sanaulalh urged the federating units to join hands with the Federal government to foil any unconditional attempt during the long march of a political party.

He also directed the chief secretaries to ensure that government employees are not involved in ascension to the federation. The participants of the meeting assured to follow Constitution and law in case of any possible attack on the federation.

