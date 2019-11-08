UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Seeks NAB Comment For Nawaz's Name Removal From ECL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Ministry of Interior on Friday sought the comments of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the removal of the name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from Exit Control List (ECL) on health grounds.

According to a press release, the ministry has received a formal application from Mian Shehbaz Sharif for removal of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif's name from Exit Control List (ECL). The health reports of Mian Nawaz Sharif received from Sharif Medical City, Lahore have been forwarded to Standing Medical board for their input and review.

The Ministry of Interior has taken all necessary actions keeping in view the urgency of the matter as pleaded by Mian Shehbaz Sharif in his request.

Ministry of Interior will make its recommendations to the Competent Authority in view of the facts and after consulting all stakeholders.

