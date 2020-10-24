UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Ministry Sets Up Joint Fact Finding Committee On PM Instructions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Interior Ministry sets up Joint Fact Finding Committee on PM instructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :On special instructions of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, while taking notice of the disappearance and return of a tv channel journalist, a Joint Fact finding Committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The Committee will be headed by Additional Director General FIA, Ehsan Sadiq and its members will include Additional IG, Special Branch, Sindh, Joint Director General, IB, Sindh and DIG East, Sindh Police, Karachi, said a statement issued here Saturday.

The committee will ensure close coordination between Federal and Provincial Governments to ascertain the causes behind the incident and furnish its findings.

Equal representation of Federal and Provincial Governments in the committee has been ensured so that input of all stakeholders is included in the report in a fair and transparent manner.

It may be recalled that the Prime Minister has always been very clear and unequivocal in the past as well regarding such matters and expressed his desire to ensure the rule of law in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Federal Investigation Agency May TV All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

8 minutes ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

3 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

3 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

4 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.