Interior Ministry sets up Joint Fact Finding Committee on PM instructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :On special instructions of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, while taking notice of the disappearance and return of a tv channel journalist, a Joint Fact finding Committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The Committee will be headed by Additional Director General FIA, Ehsan Sadiq and its members will include Additional IG, Special Branch, Sindh, Joint Director General, IB, Sindh and DIG East, Sindh Police, Karachi, said a statement issued here Saturday.

The committee will ensure close coordination between Federal and Provincial Governments to ascertain the causes behind the incident and furnish its findings.

Equal representation of Federal and Provincial Governments in the committee has been ensured so that input of all stakeholders is included in the report in a fair and transparent manner.

It may be recalled that the Prime Minister has always been very clear and unequivocal in the past as well regarding such matters and expressed his desire to ensure the rule of law in the country.