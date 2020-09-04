UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Submits Comments In Cynthia Visa Case

Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on Friday submitted its comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Cynthia D Ritchie case and said that the American blogger should be stopped from controversial statements that affect the basic human rights of citizens.

The reply stated that the American citizen had been given twice extension in her visa against the law during 2018-19.

It further said that Cynthia gave application for her work visa extension two time, but she was given business visa by the authority against the visa policy.

It stated that the company of Cynthia was also not registered in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

