Interior Ministry Submits Report On Cases Against Rauf Hasan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 09:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Interior on Thursday submitted a report in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the cases registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Rauf Hassan.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case.

During the proceedings, the Interior Ministry submitted a report to the court which revealed that six cases have been registered against the Rauf Hassan in Islamabad, with an additional case in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court noted that no reports were received from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Justice Kiani directed the authorities to obtain the necessary information from these provinces. However, the court adjourned the hearing, pending the submission of additional details from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

