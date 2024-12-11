Open Menu

Interior Ministry Submits Report To IHC Regarding PTI Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Interior Ministry on Wednesday submitted its report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Federal capital while violating the court orders.

The report said that on the direction of this court a committee was formed comprising Interior Minister, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner ICT and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case, filed by traders association.

It said that Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar had been approached repeatedly and asked to adopt a legal way for the protest by filling a formal permission request as per the new law but the administration received no application from the party.

The PTI was asked to observe the protest on a certain place but it still continued protest at D-Chowk, the report said.

It further said that the PTI refused to talk with the administration and continued its march towards the D-Chowk. The administration arranged security measures in the city by keeping less hurdles for the citizens.

Earlier, during hearing, the chief justice inquired about the report of the interior ministry to the state counsel said that it couldn’t be filed so far.

The court said that it issued a simple order to maintain peace in the city to protect the rights of residents. It should be told that what happened. The court sought the report and adjourned hearing for a week.

However, later the interior ministry filed the answer to the court with aforesaid contents.

