Interior Ministry Submits Report To IHC Regarding PTI Protest
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Interior Ministry on Wednesday submitted its report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Federal capital while violating the court orders.
The report said that on the direction of this court a committee was formed comprising Interior Minister, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner ICT and Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case, filed by traders association.
It said that Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar had been approached repeatedly and asked to adopt a legal way for the protest by filling a formal permission request as per the new law but the administration received no application from the party.
The PTI was asked to observe the protest on a certain place but it still continued protest at D-Chowk, the report said.
It further said that the PTI refused to talk with the administration and continued its march towards the D-Chowk. The administration arranged security measures in the city by keeping less hurdles for the citizens.
Earlier, during hearing, the chief justice inquired about the report of the interior ministry to the state counsel said that it couldn’t be filed so far.
The court said that it issued a simple order to maintain peace in the city to protect the rights of residents. It should be told that what happened. The court sought the report and adjourned hearing for a week.
However, later the interior ministry filed the answer to the court with aforesaid contents.
Recent Stories
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin bans single-use plastics, thin polyethylene bags1 minute ago
-
Experts highlighted strategic options for Pakistan at conference"US-China Maritime Competition in In ..1 minute ago
-
High level meeting held to address healthcare issues Mansehra district1 minute ago
-
Court awards 41 years jail sentence to three drugs smugglers11 minutes ago
-
Eleven reports of various standing committees presented in Senate11 minutes ago
-
EUM honours outstanding athletes11 minutes ago
-
Court serves notices on post-arrest bail pleas of 56 protesters11 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Gandapur's petition11 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University students visit operations division11 minutes ago
-
Police get further 3-day custody of nine accused11 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice on ICA regarding formation of capital's assembly11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s development, prosperity of residents; top priority: PM21 minutes ago