UrduPoint.com

Interior Ministry To Brief Senate Body In-camera On Law & Order: Rashid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Interior Ministry to brief Senate body in-camera on law & order: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the ministry would give an in-camera briefing to the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior on the current law and order situation in the country.

The minister told the committee, which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, that it would be appropriate to brief the committee members in-camera as it was sensitive information.

The committee chairman said the in-camera meeting of the body would be convened for the purpose.

The committee offered Fateha for the departed souls of armed forces personnel, who embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The chairman said the brave armed forces had repulsed the terrorist attacks at their camps in Panjgur and Naushki, while killing 15 terrorists. The committee, he said, would present commendation certificates to the FC Jawans, who had valiantly responded to the terrorists.

The committee would also give commendation certificates to cousins of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti for their bravery, he added.

The committee also reviewed Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interests on Private Loans Bill, 2021, Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendments of Section 325 of PPC and schedule II of Cr.

P.C, the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Code of Crominal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021ng, Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the performance of CDA with respect to repair and maintenance of government accommodations.

Discussing the bills, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yusuf Raza Gillani said the parliament should frame such laws which were suitable for the entire country.

The committee while passing in principle the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced by Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, directed the Interior Ministry to further improve its nitty gritty.

It also unanimously passed the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced by Shahadat Awan.

The meeting was attended by senators Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Maqbool, Saifullah Abro, Shahadat Awan, Talha Mehmood, Fauzia Arshad, Seemi Ezdi, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Kamran Murtaza and Dilawar Khan, besides senior officials of departments and ministry concerned.

Related Topics

Terrorist Islamabad Senate Balochistan Interior Ministry Law And Order Interior Minister Parliament Rashid Panjgur Criminals Capital Development Authority Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

3 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>