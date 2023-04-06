Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Interior Ministry Working Out To Equip Capital Police On Modern Lines: Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Interior Ministry working out to equip Capital Police on modern lines: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday said the Ministry of Interior keeping in view the rising challenges of security and law and order was working out to equip the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on modern lines.

Responding to a query on behalf of Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan during the question hour session of the 51st session of the National Assembly, the Minister informed that the ICTP was facing challenges to maintain law and order due to rapid expansion of population and housing in the metropolis that demanded capacity buildup of the law enforcement agency.

MNA, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMAP in his supplementary question queried the nature of the crime rate of 2021 and 2022 in comparison.

Abbasi said the crime rate index of 2021 and 2022 in comparison showed improvement but the Federal capital demanded a good and well-maintained law and order situation.

The Minister termed the ICTP performance satisfactory and said that after an increase in housing societies; people from all over the country had settled in the federal capital. The Police was facing challenges of terrorism resurgence, criminal activities and political terrorists, he added.

Moulana Chitrali underlined that the salaries of the police officers and constables was very low whereas unless it was made independent and provided proper facilities improvement in services was difficult.

On the query of MNA Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto related to the security of F-9 Park, the Minister said the culprits involved in criminal activity at the Park were arrested and were under trial. The Interior Ministry had installed cameras in all six parks of the capital and also decided to establish more big parks.

The arrangements made by the Minister for Interior and ICTP would be exemplary, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Police Interior Ministry Law And Order Rana SanaUllah Criminals All From Housing

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

2 minutes ago
 UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.