Interior Ministry working out to equip Capital Police on modern lines: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday said the Ministry of Interior keeping in view the rising challenges of security and law and order was working out to equip the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on modern lines.

Responding to a query on behalf of Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan during the question hour session of the 51st session of the National Assembly, the Minister informed that the ICTP was facing challenges to maintain law and order due to rapid expansion of population and housing in the metropolis that demanded capacity buildup of the law enforcement agency.

MNA, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMAP in his supplementary question queried the nature of the crime rate of 2021 and 2022 in comparison.

Abbasi said the crime rate index of 2021 and 2022 in comparison showed improvement but the Federal capital demanded a good and well-maintained law and order situation.

The Minister termed the ICTP performance satisfactory and said that after an increase in housing societies; people from all over the country had settled in the federal capital. The Police was facing challenges of terrorism resurgence, criminal activities and political terrorists, he added.

Moulana Chitrali underlined that the salaries of the police officers and constables was very low whereas unless it was made independent and provided proper facilities improvement in services was difficult.

On the query of MNA Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto related to the security of F-9 Park, the Minister said the culprits involved in criminal activity at the Park were arrested and were under trial. The Interior Ministry had installed cameras in all six parks of the capital and also decided to establish more big parks.

The arrangements made by the Minister for Interior and ICTP would be exemplary, he added.