Interior ministry’s vehicle meets accident en route to airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Interior on Saturday met an accident while en route to the airport.

According to an official statement, the accident resulted in injuries to Principal Staff Officer Syed Amin and

the driver of the vehicle.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

for medical treatment. Both individuals are now out of danger, and their condition is stable.

It is important to note that the vehicle involved in the accident was not part of the Interior Minister's official convoy,

and Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti was not present at the time of the incident. He is in good health.