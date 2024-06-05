Open Menu

Interior, Overseas Pakistanis Ministers Meet Italian Minister Matteo Piantedosi

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Interior, Overseas Pakistanis ministers meet Italian minister Matteo Piantedosi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday met Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Rome.

Senior officials of the Italian Ministry of Interior warmly welcomed the federal ministers on their arrival, said the press release issued from Rome. Both sides discussed joint measures to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and cooperation regarding anti-narcotics and border security.

Both sides agreed on an integrated and effective action plan against illegal immigrants and human trafficking. Moreover, collective measures will be taken in the areas of anti-narcotics and border security.

In order to prevent drug and human trafficking, Italy will support Pakistan to make its borders more secure. An Italian team will soon visit Pakistan in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi also raised the issue of 146 Pakistani prisoners in Italy and requested the repatriation of 42 Pakistani prisoners.

He invited his Italian counterpart to visit Pakistan.

He said that strong cooperation will help prevent human trafficking, anti-narcotics and border security.

He emphasised that measures have been taken at all levels to curb the illegal entry of Pakistanis to Italy and drug trafficking. He added that zero tolerance policy has been adopted against human trafficking and drug mafia.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that Italy can greatly benefit from Pakistan's skilled workforce. He said that the pending skilled manpower agreement should be finalised on priority to discourage illegal immigrants.

The Italian interior minister appreciated the steps taken by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the prevention of human trafficking and drug trafficking. He also assured full cooperation in the fields of anti- narcotics, border security and human trafficking.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy Ali Javed and senior officials of the Italian Ministry of Interior were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister Visit Rome Italy Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

39 minutes ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

49 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

5 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

13 hours ago
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

13 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

14 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

14 hours ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

14 hours ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

14 hours ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan