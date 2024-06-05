Interior, Overseas Pakistanis ministers meet Italian minister Matteo Piantedosi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday met Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Rome.

Senior officials of the Italian Ministry of Interior warmly welcomed the federal ministers on their arrival, said the press release issued from Rome. Both sides discussed joint measures to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and cooperation regarding anti-narcotics and border security.

Both sides agreed on an integrated and effective action plan against illegal immigrants and human trafficking. Moreover, collective measures will be taken in the areas of anti-narcotics and border security.

In order to prevent drug and human trafficking, Italy will support Pakistan to make its borders more secure. An Italian team will soon visit Pakistan in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi also raised the issue of 146 Pakistani prisoners in Italy and requested the repatriation of 42 Pakistani prisoners.

He invited his Italian counterpart to visit Pakistan.

He said that strong cooperation will help prevent human trafficking, anti-narcotics and border security.

He emphasised that measures have been taken at all levels to curb the illegal entry of Pakistanis to Italy and drug trafficking. He added that zero tolerance policy has been adopted against human trafficking and drug mafia.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that Italy can greatly benefit from Pakistan's skilled workforce. He said that the pending skilled manpower agreement should be finalised on priority to discourage illegal immigrants.

The Italian interior minister appreciated the steps taken by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the prevention of human trafficking and drug trafficking. He also assured full cooperation in the fields of anti- narcotics, border security and human trafficking.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy Ali Javed and senior officials of the Italian Ministry of Interior were also present on the occasion.