Interior parliamentary secy visits excise, taxation office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali Wednesday visited the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad along with Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat and Additional Deputy Commissioner Wasim Ahmad.

During his visit, he met with the common applicants and asked about their complaints regarding ETO officials.

The visitors praised the overall performance of the ETO officials.

Later, the parliamentary secretary was briefed in detailed about the functions, online facilities and the procedure of tax collection by the department.

Haji Shaukat Ali expressed satisfaction and appreciated the overall performance of the ETO officials.

He also directed the officials concerned to provide speedy and modern support to facilitate the general public.