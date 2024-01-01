Open Menu

Interior Secretary Takes Notice Of Firing Incident On Moulana Fazal's Convoy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Interior secretary takes notice of firing incident on Moulana Fazal's convoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Interior Secretary has taken notice of the incident of firing on the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and sought a detailed report.

According to the spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, "Malevolent forces will not be permitted to sow chaos and disorder in the country.

"

The spokesperson conveyed this message through an official statement from the Ministry.

Moreover, the spokesperson emphasized that all necessary measures will be implemented to guarantee peace and safety of the public.

