The absence of Interior Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, from the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), meeting on Friday resented the lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The absence of Interior Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, from the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), meeting on Friday resented the lawmakers.

At outset of the meeting of subcommittee of the PAC, the convener Senator Shibli Faraz inquired about the secretary interior.

To which the special secretary responded that the secretary had to leave for Lahore on urgent basis because he was not feeling well.

"This is the second time that secretary interior is absent from the meeting without prior permission and information," Senator Shibli Faraz observed.

He said the PAC is the highest parliamentary forum of accountability and it should be given due respect.

This is not just a waste of time but also an embarrassment for all present in the meeting, MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar said.

Special Secretary Interior Mian Waheedudin, however, assured that committee's displeasure will be conveyed to the official.

The audit officials informed the committee that Director Land and Rehabilitation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allotted 19 residential plots to fictitious owners.

Instead of taking action against the fictitious allottees and officers of CDA involved in fraudulent allotment, the plots were regularized giving a huge loss of Rs276 million to the national exchequer.

The official further said in a previous meeting the NAB was directed to investigate the matter and make a reference against officials involved in the corruption.

When asked, the officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said the agency does not deal the cases involved forgery and tampering of record, therefore no progress was made on this case so far.

The audit officials, however, contended that the case of "Double Shah" involved the fraud and the NAB took up the case.

The committee took strong notice of the NAB's response to this case when the committee was informed that the case is out of the ambit of NAB ordinance.

"After passing two years, you ahve come to know that the case does not fall in your ambit" convener Shibli Faraz expressed shocked.

He pended the audit report with strong notice to the chairman of the CDA to appear in person before the committee with all the details.