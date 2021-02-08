UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Minister Warns Opposition Not To 'drag' Army Into Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:03 PM

Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Minister warns opposition not to 'drag' Army into politics

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday warned that the opposition leaders attempt to drag Army into politics would be harmful for democracy, besides benefitting Pakistan's internal and external enemie

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday warned that the opposition leaders attempt to drag Army into politics would be harmful for democracy, besides benefitting Pakistan's internal and external enemies.

"Opposition parties should play a responsible role and avoid dragging Army into politics for the national interest",,he said while talking to a private news channel in his reaction on the PDM's an irresponsible and immature statements on Monday.

The Interior minister lashing out at the opposition parties said that the day of their accountability had come that was why politicians affiliated to opposition parties were making hue and cry, to escape accountability.

He said opposition leaders should avoid such immature statements which could prove harmful to democracy, national integrity and security institutions and benefit Pakistan's internal and external enemies.

Sheikh Rashid said that opposition's recent statements about Army was highly condemnable and such narrative was only aims against the interests of Pakistan, adding opposition leaders should repent over their negative politics.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was only busy in getting political point scoring instead of standing with common people, adding, there was no future for those who were speaking against the state respected institutions.

Replying a query, he said government was no longer worried about PDM's long march and they would be welcomed on March 26, adding, "they can even held their long march on Februry 26 instead of March 26".

He said PTI-led government would not create any hindrance for the long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), towards Islamabad.

He said all the deadlines given by the opposition benches to dislodge the PTI government had been failed.

The date of long march announced by PDM today towards Islamabad would once again met the same fate, he added.

He also made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never allow opposition an NRO, as he was committed to held all corrupt elements accountable across the board.

He predicted that coming days of PDM would be more difficult adding, PDM was close to split up and as they have no any unanimous agenda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Democracy Long March Split Rashid Same Hue March All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tree plantation drive starts in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Tanzania suspends health official over epidemic cl ..

2 minutes ago

No discrimination in provision of facilities to sp ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Dislikes Attempts to Reject Ukraine's Cultu ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on Foreign Diplomats Expulsion: We Will No ..

7 minutes ago

SSP directs Police to improve traffic situation in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.