Interlocking System At Lahore-Okara Track Ensures Train Operation On Approved Speed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The technical issues on the Lahore-Okara railway track have been resolved, and the computer-based interlocking system is now fully operational, allowing trains to run at their approved speeds.

This was announced during the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Special Inspection of the Lahore-Okara section on Friday, led by DS Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul.

Officials confirmed that due to enhanced monitoring by the Railway Lahore Division and the efforts of railway workers, the technical challenges have been addressed. During the inspection, which included senior divisional officers, the civil engineering team assured that the upgrade allows passenger trains to operate efficiently at approved speeds.

Divisional Engineer Haji Muhammad, speaking to journalists, said, "The technical issues affecting the Lahore-Okara section have been resolved.

With the interlocking system in place, we are ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all passengers."

The inspection team, which included key officials such as Divisional Commercial Officer Ghulam Fareed Asad, DMO Saima Mumtaz, DTO Arwa Khan, DME Muhammad Zohaib, and others, conducted a comprehensive review of the railway infrastructure. They inspected track alignment, signaling systems, railway crossings, and station facilities to ensure compliance with safety and operational standards. Railway workers were questioned on safety protocols and commended for their hard work, with gangmen receiving cash rewards for their exceptional service.

In addition, DS Muhammad Hanif Gul directed improvements to the entrance of Okara City Station and coordinated with DC Okara, Farah Butt, to enhance the station’s infrastructure further.

