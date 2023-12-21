Intermediate 2nd annual exam result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Faisalabad has declared the result of the 2nd annual intermediate examination-2023 here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, the result declaration ceremony was held under the chairmanship of

Commissioner Silwat Saeed.

Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rehman, Controller Examinations Dr Jaffar Ali

and others were also present.

The result was uploaded on the board's website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

A total number of 24,033 students appeared in the second annual examination of which 9,322 candidates

were declared pass. The pass percentage was recorded 38.79.