Open Menu

Intermediate Examination-2023 Result Declared

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Intermediate examination-2023 result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has declared the result of annual intermediate part-II (12th) examination 2023, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, total 99,874 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 65,837 were declared passed.

The pass percentage recorded 65.92 Commissioner Silwat Saeed announced the result by pressing a button on laptop during a ceremony held at the Municipal Corporation complex.

Secretary board Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, and others were present on the occasion.

The result is available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

14 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

14 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan