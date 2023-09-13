Intermediate examination-2023 result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has declared the result of annual intermediate part-II (12th) examination 2023, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, total 99,874 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 65,837 were declared passed.

The pass percentage recorded 65.92 Commissioner Silwat Saeed announced the result by pressing a button on laptop during a ceremony held at the Municipal Corporation complex.

Secretary board Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, and others were present on the occasion.

The result is available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk