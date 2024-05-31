Intermediate Exams Centres Inspected In Dera
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration is giving top priority to eliminating the menace of cheating in exams, said Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi during his visit to Government Higher Secondary school No. 4 here Friday. He inspected the security arrangements, facilities provided to students, and the measures taken to prevent cheating during ongoing Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams 2024.
He said that both the district administration and the provincial government would ensure best intellectual development of students and in this regard, elimination of cheating in exams was a must to achieve the objective.
He said that the unfair means in the exams would not be tolerated under any circumstances, so that students could achieve success through their abilities and hard work. He directed the examination staff to use all available resources to prevent cheating.
He said that the district administration would take all necessary steps to prevent cheating, ensuring that students progress through their hard work and competence.
