Open Menu

Intermediate Exams Centres Inspected In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Intermediate exams centres inspected in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration is giving top priority to eliminating the menace of cheating in exams, said Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi during his visit to Government Higher Secondary school No. 4 here Friday. He inspected the security arrangements, facilities provided to students, and the measures taken to prevent cheating during ongoing Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams 2024.

He said that both the district administration and the provincial government would ensure best intellectual development of students and in this regard, elimination of cheating in exams was a must to achieve the objective.

He said that the unfair means in the exams would not be tolerated under any circumstances, so that students could achieve success through their abilities and hard work. He directed the examination staff to use all available resources to prevent cheating.

He said that the district administration would take all necessary steps to prevent cheating, ensuring that students progress through their hard work and competence.

Related Topics

Visit Progress HSSC All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

1 hour ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

17 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

17 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

17 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

17 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan