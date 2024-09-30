Intermediate part-I (11th) result tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce the result of intermediate part-I (11th) annual examination-2023 on October 1.

According to a spokesperson, the result will be posted on board website www.

bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Secretary Board Dr Habib Ul Rehman and Controller Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and other staff will be present on the occasion.