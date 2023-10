SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced

the results of Intermediate Part-I annual examination 2023 on Tuesday.

According to Controller Examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, a total number of 50,224 candidates

appeared in the examination and 30,842 were declared successful with 61.41 pass percentage.