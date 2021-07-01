UrduPoint.com
Intermediate Part-II Exam To Commence From 10th

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Intermediate part-II exam to commence from 10th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The annual intermediate examination-2021 will commence from July 10 under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad.

Spokesperson for the BISE Sajid Naqvi said a total 113,467 candidates, including girls, would appear in the examination and 355 examination centers have been set up in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad districts.

He said that roll number slips to candidates had been dispatched, however, if anyone failed to receive his roll number slip, he could contact the inter branch after July 8.

The roll number have also been uploaded at website www.bisefsd.edu.pkThe 10th class exam will be held from July 29 to August 9 and intermediate part-I exam will be conducted from August 12-26 while the 9th class exam will commence from August 28 which will conclude on September 8.

He said that the examination would be held under short syllabus, however, no practical will be held this year.

