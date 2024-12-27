Intermediate Part-II Second Annual Result Announced
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced the results of the Intermediate Part-II Second Annual Examinations on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,a total of 10,407 candidates appeared in the exams,out of which 4,771 students successfully passed,marking a success rate of 45.
84%.
The results were unveiled in a simple ceremony where Controller of Examinations,Riaz Qadeer Bhatti,along with other board officials released the result.
