(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The second annual examination of intermediate 2023 will begin from October 20 under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali said on Wednesday that admission forms with single fee will be received from September 14-25, with double fee till September 29and with triple fee till October 03.

In case of any query, the candidates can dial 041-2517710 to talk with controller examination.