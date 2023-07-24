Open Menu

Intermittent Rainfall To Continue Till July 28 In KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Intermittent rainfall to continue till July 28 in KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Monday predicted that the intermittent spell of rain would continue in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province till July 28.

It said that scattered to widespread wind, thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur over most districts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, DI Khan, Bannu and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and Khyber districts, it warned.

Heavy rain may also cause flash flooding in Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and Khyber districts, the Meteorological Department added.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded 65mm in Timergara, 64 in Malamjabba, 61 in Kakul, 38 in Pattan, 37 in Balakot, 16 in Saidu Sharif, nine in Dir, three in Bannu, and two in Mirkhani.

The PDMA said that due to heavy rains, 11 houses were partially damaged with two in Bajaur, three each in Buner, Malakand, and Shangla while one house was fully damaged in Swat.

