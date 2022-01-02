Intermittent rains, snowfall continue in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The intermittent rains and snowfall continue in Gilgit Baltistan which caused closure of communication roads at various places and Karakoram Highway for all kinds of traffic.

The upper parts of Gilgit-Baltistan have received 3 to 5 feets fresh snowfall due to which the temperature falls further.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rains and snowfall will be continued till January 7.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and the district administration have issued a warning to the public, especially tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan to refrain from traveling in mountainous areas during these days.