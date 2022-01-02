UrduPoint.com

Intermittent Rains, Snowfall Continue In Gilgit Baltistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Intermittent rains, snowfall continue in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The intermittent rains and snowfall continue in Gilgit Baltistan which caused closure of communication roads at various places and Karakoram Highway for all kinds of traffic.

The upper parts of Gilgit-Baltistan have received 3 to 5 feets fresh snowfall due to which the temperature falls further.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rains and snowfall will be continued till January 7.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and the district administration have issued a warning to the public, especially tourists traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan to refrain from traveling in mountainous areas during these days.

Related Topics

Traffic Gilgit Baltistan January All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

18 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.