UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intermittent Showers, Snowfall Turns Weather Cold In Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Intermittent showers, snowfall turns weather cold in parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Intermittent rain in Lahore and other parts of the country, including Federal capital Islamabad brought the mercury further down and turned the weather cold.

Rain was also reported from Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Bhakkar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jahanian, Sahiwal, Narowal, Shujabad, Vehari, Gago Mandi and their adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, snowfall in different parts of country continued. Tourists in large number thronging the popular destination to witness season's mesmerizing snowfall at the hill station.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong westerly weather system entered upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday.

On the other hand , Health experts on private news channels warned that multiple diseases can occur due to the sudden change of weather, as the temperature drop allows the virus to breed.

Senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of 10 are more prone to such diseases as they have low immunization.

Experts advised citizens to have hot cooked food and avoid fruit juices and other fast oily food from the road side and restaurants.

People should wear warm clothes, cover heads while going outside, take fruit, balanced diet and increase fluid intake to save themselves from diseases quite common during weather transition period, doctors added.

Traffic police officials also warned motorists that the most important precaution to take when the weather is bad is to reduce their speed limit during this rainy season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Police Murree Road Sahiwal Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bhakkar Narowal Vehari Jahanian Shujabad National University From

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

8 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

9 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

9 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.