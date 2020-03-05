Intermittent showers, snowfall turns weather cold in parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Intermittent rain in Lahore and other parts of the country, including Federal capital Islamabad brought the mercury further down and turned the weather cold.

Rain was also reported from Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Bhakkar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jahanian, Sahiwal, Narowal, Shujabad, Vehari, Gago Mandi and their adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, snowfall in different parts of country continued. Tourists in large number thronging the popular destination to witness season's mesmerizing snowfall at the hill station.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong westerly weather system entered upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday.

On the other hand , Health experts on private news channels warned that multiple diseases can occur due to the sudden change of weather, as the temperature drop allows the virus to breed.

Senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of 10 are more prone to such diseases as they have low immunization.

Experts advised citizens to have hot cooked food and avoid fruit juices and other fast oily food from the road side and restaurants.

People should wear warm clothes, cover heads while going outside, take fruit, balanced diet and increase fluid intake to save themselves from diseases quite common during weather transition period, doctors added.

Traffic police officials also warned motorists that the most important precaution to take when the weather is bad is to reduce their speed limit during this rainy season.