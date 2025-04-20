Open Menu

Internal Accountability Committee Clears KP Speaker Of Illegal Appointments Charges

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Internal Accountability Committee clears KP Speaker of Illegal appointments charges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Internal Accountability Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a clean chit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, dismissing allegations of illegal appointments in the provincial assembly.

According to a report issued by committee member and prominent legal expert Qazi Anwar Advocate, the accusations were initially made by former Senator Azam Swati. However, he failed to substantiate his claims or provide any concrete evidence to the committee.

Interestingly, the report clarifies that the Azam Swati in question is not the same individual who was previously jailed, emphasizing that this is a different person with the same name.

The report further notes that the appointments in question were either made before Babar Swati’s tenure or were carried out in accordance with the rules.

The committee report concluded that the allegations appear to be politically motivated, stating that Babar Swati is being targeted for his loyalty to party leadership.

APP/vak

