UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internal Disputes In Afghanistan Threaten US-Taliban Deal - Pakistani Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:24 PM

Internal Disputes in Afghanistan Threaten US-Taliban Deal - Pakistani Senator

The landmark peace agreement between the United States and the radical Taliban movement is most threatened by the internal political disputes within Afghanistan, Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The landmark peace agreement between the United States and the radical Taliban movement is most threatened by the internal political disputes within Afghanistan, Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran told Sputnik.

After the US-Taliban deal was signed in late February, Pakistan reemerged as a key player in the Afghan peace process.

"The biggest threat to the future of this deal comes from within Afghanistan," Kamran said.

She went on to say that this threat was borne out of internal disputes; lack of trust; the dispute between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah over presidential election results; growing differences between stakeholders; and the failure to establish an inclusive national team to participate in intra-Afghan negotiations and take measures to ensure the release of prisoners as a confidence-building measure to reach a political settlement and ceasefire.

"The deal remains fragile without intra-Afghan peace talks and dialogue, which is likely to be further delayed," the senator said.

Over the past year, the US had held a number of peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to encourage the group to cut ties with terrorists and begin rapprochement with the Afghan government, paving the way for US troops to pull out.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal that, among other things, set the beginning of intra-Afghan talks for March 10. However, the power crisis between Afghan Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who refuses to concede his defeat in the presidential election, as well as Kabul's reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban, resulted in a standstill in the peace process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Threatened United States February March Ashraf Ghani From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam becomes top trend on Twitter after his ..

1 minute ago

Spain Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon Parma passe ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Lacks Enough Medical Facilities, Trained ..

5 minutes ago

Some 14,000 people in self-quarantine over COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow begins lockdown, as Russia regions prepare ..

5 minutes ago

Gov't reconfirms S. Korean-made virus test kits ca ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.