Internal, External Forces Plotting Against Pakistan’s Stability Will Be Defeated Without Mercy: Asif Declares

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Sunday that any foreign or domestic efforts to destabilize the country’s peace and sovereignty would be harshly dealt with, further asserting that PTI’s association with external enemies would bring about their defeat.

In an exclusive chat with a local news channel, Khawaja Asif probed into the identities of those controlling PTI founder's social media accounts and their connection to the foreign conspiracies allegedly leading the party toward its disappointment.

He asserted that these attempts would ultimately fail, as Pakistan’s armed forces continue to achieve decisive victories on all fronts.

Asif lauded the military’s unyielding determination in protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, pointing out that despite both external and internal adversities, the armed forces remain steadfast in neutralizing every attempt to disrupt national stability.

In response to a query, he labeled Bannu as a hotbed of terrorism and criticized PTI for failing to condemn it or honor the martyrs of the armed forces.

He added that terrorist training camps remain operational in Afghanistan and called on Afghan authorities to clarify their position. "If Afghanistan insists these terrorists are not sheltered within its borders, it should provide concrete proof," he said.

Khawaja Asif further blamed foreign elements, including India and Afghanistan, for being behind attempts to destabilize Pakistan, with PTI allegedly aiding in the efforts. Still, he expressed strong confidence that these designs would fail. "By the will of Allah, Pakistan’s stability is untouchable," he said.

He claimed that a "triangle" had emerged involving PTI, India, and Afghanistan, which he said was being exploited to undermine Pakistan's stability.

