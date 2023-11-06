Open Menu

Internal Political Tarrorists Of May 9th Violated The Sanctity Of The Mianwali Air Base, Paving The Way For The External Terrorists Of November 04 To Boost Their Morale. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated the sanctity of the Mianwali Air Base, paving the way for the external terrorists of November 04 to boost their morale. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

On the sacrifice of 14 martyrs in Pasni Balochistan, Mianwali air base attack, RAW and its facilitators have activated their propaganda brigade on social media, it is important to crush these ranks first. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the internal enemy is more dangerous than the external enemy. He said that the leadership and workers of Tehreek-e-Intishar, violated the sanctity of many military installations including Mianwali Air Base on the occasion of the May 9th tragedy and paved the way for the external enemy by encouraging them.

He said that on the sacrifice of 14 martyrs in Balochistan&Mianwali Airbase attack, RAW and its facilitators have activated their propaganda brigade on social media, first of all it is important to crush these ranks.

